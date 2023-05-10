Glass Tiger, Cheap Trick to Headline Second Burt Block Party

WINNIPEG — The second weekend of the Burt Block Party this summer will see headliners Glass Tiger and Cheap Trick perform.

The bands are part of the concert series being held outside the Burton Cummings Theatre on August 19-20.

Glass Tiger will be supported by A Flock of Seagulls on August 19, while Trooper will open for Cheap Truck on August 20.

Up to 4,000 fans are expected to attend the outdoor concerts, being held between Smith Street and Notre Dame Avenue in a fully licensed site with activations, bars, and food trucks.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, including VIP and two-show package options.

The first weekend of the Burt Block Party includes performances by The Strumbellas and Billy Talent on August 11-12. Tickets are on sale now.