Mounties Bring in Escaped Inmate in Northern Manitoba After Short Foot Chase

May 10, 2023 10:29 AM | The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

THE PAS, Man. — A search for a missing inmate in northern Manitoba is over.

RCMP say officers were conducting patrols in The Pas when they located 21-year-old Kelly Castel on a street.

They say Castel ran off and extra supports were brought in for the search, including police dogs and drones.

A dog eventually located the inmate hiding not far from where he was spotted.

RCMP say Castel and two other inmates left a correctional facility in the town on Monday.

Xander Tardiff, who is 19, was found Tuesday while the other inmate was located shortly after the escape.