Goldeyes Solidify Opening Day Roster

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have set their opening day roster ahead of beginning the 2023 American Association season.

The Fish on Wednesday announced a limit of 25 players are now signed to the team.

Right-handed pitcher Max Steffens and outfielder Demias Jimerson were released, as were non-roster spring training invitees Tanner Bercier and Neil Freeman, both right-handed pitchers.

Infielder Jordan Howard was dealt to the Kane County Cougars in exchange for future considerations.

Winnipeg opens its season Thursday night against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

The Goldeyes return to Winnipeg to host their home opener on May 19 at Shaw Park against the Lake Country DockHounds.

Winnipeg Goldeyes Opening Day Roster