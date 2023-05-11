CAA Manitoba, W.R.E.N.C.H., Bike Winnipeg Team Up for Free Bike Repairs

Have a bike that has seen better days? A free event this weekend could help with that.

CAA Manitoba, Bike Winnipeg and W.R.E.N.C.H. are partnering for their 2nd Annual Free Bike Tune-Up Day, happening Saturday.

The group says people can bring their bicycles to Valour Community Centre on at 448 Burnell St. between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

There, experts from Bike Winnipeg, W.R.E.N.C.H and CAA Bike Assist will be on hand to help tune-up bikes for the season.

Parts can’t be provided, says CAA, but the group can help you decide what you might need, including new tires, tubes, chains and more. And if your bike just needs a look-over, they can do that too.

The event is open to everyone; people do not have to be a CAA member to participate.