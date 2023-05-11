Dinosaurs to Stomp Through RBC Convention Centre in June

A prehistoric exhibit is coming to the RBC Convention Centre, just one day after International Dinosaur Day June 1.

Jurassic Quest will stomp its way through Winnipeg on June 2-4, and features photorealistic dinosaurs, rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, bounce houses for tiny humans (no dinosaurs allowed) and more.

Each dinosaur is replicated in detail, “drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved,” says organizers.

Tickets are on sale at jurassicquest.ca or on-site.

–Staff