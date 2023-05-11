Manitoba Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 1

RCMP say a woman from the RM of North Norfolk is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening.

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the scene after being told about a crash on Highway 1 and Road 64 West in the RM of North Norfolk.

A woman driving south on Road 64 West, struck a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway at about 9:45 p.m.

The driver died at the scene.

The vehicle’s lone occupant on the Trans-Canada Highway, a 20-year-old woman from the same RM, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

— Staff