Police Investigating Homicide on Stella Avenue

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating a homicide near Main Street.

Police say they were called to the scene at Stella Avenue and Main Street at about 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday where they found an injured man.

Police and first responders performed emergency CPR and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Police say Winnipeg man Vincent Brian Kipling, 31, was the victim, and an autopsy is pending.

Police have made no arrests but the investigation continues by the homicide unit. Anyone with information should call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.