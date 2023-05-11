Terri Clark, Paul Brandt to Bring Homecoming ’23 Tour to Winnipeg

Canadian country superstars Terri Clark and Paul Brandt announced a new tour coming to Winnipeg’s Exchange District later this year.

Called the Homecoming ’23 Tour, the pair will perform a stripped-down, acoustic show at the Burton Cummings Theatre Nov. 3.

The 24-date tour kicks off November 1 in Yorkton with back-to-back dates and will also make stops in Regina, Vancouver, Saskatoon, Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London and more, along with multiple dates in Red Deer, Calgary, and Kelowna before wrapping in Belleville, ON on Dec. 2.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning May 18 at 10 a.m. through Livenation.

— Staff