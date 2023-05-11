Home » Entertainment » Terri Clark, Paul Brandt to Bring Homecoming ’23 Tour to Winnipeg

Terri Clark, Paul Brandt to Bring Homecoming ’23 Tour to Winnipeg

May 11, 2023 9:56 AM | Entertainment


Terri Clark

Country music superstar Terri Clark will perform with Paul Brandt in November. (WSO / HANDOUT)

Canadian country superstars Terri Clark and Paul Brandt announced a new tour coming to Winnipeg’s Exchange District later this year.

Called the Homecoming ’23 Tour, the pair will perform a stripped-down, acoustic show at the Burton Cummings Theatre Nov. 3.

The 24-date tour kicks off November 1 in Yorkton with back-to-back dates and will also make stops in  Regina, Vancouver, Saskatoon, Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London and more, along with multiple dates in Red Deer, Calgary, and Kelowna before wrapping in Belleville, ON on Dec. 2.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning May 18 at 10 a.m. through Livenation.

— Staff


Tags: Canada Life Centre | Concert | Music | Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS