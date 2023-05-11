Westjet Announces New Direct Flight From Winnipeg to Atlanta

Westjet will soon fly direct from Winnipeg to Atlanta, GA., and the Manitoba government is spending as much as $5 million to make it happen.

The Canadian airline made the announcement at a press conference Thursday morning, stating the new route from James A. Richardson International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will initially run five days a week beginning in September.

The Manitoba Government says they are supporting the route through $5 million in grant money.

“I am thrilled to welcome this new direct flight by WestJet connecting two major North American cities, which is poised to boost economic growth and create jobs on both sides of the border,” said Premier Heather Stefanson.

“Establishing a Winnipeg to Atlanta route is a tremendous opportunity not only for Manitoba businesses to expand their reach and explore new international markets, but for travellers to expand their horizons and explore new cultures and experiences.”

The grant money will come through the Economic Development Board Secretariat, which is supporting the Winnipeg Airports Authority and airlines that launch new routes to connect Winnipeg to international markets.

A similar arrangement was made in 2022 for a direct route between Winnipeg and Los Angeles, to make it easier for Hollywood productions to come to the province.

The new route begins flying Sept. 6

-Staff