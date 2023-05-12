Manitoba Resource Officers Nab 14 Poachers During Blitz

Manitoba resource officers nabbed 14 people caught illegally fishing during an enforcement blitz at the end of April.

Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development says from April 27 to May 1, they caught a total of 14 people poaching fish along the Whitemud and Valley Rivers.

The first five were near Rosenfield, Portage la Prairie, Brandon, Friedensruh and Winnipeg, where they released six walleye and seized three northern pikes. Total fines were $1,313.

The next two were spotted near Valley River with 20 walleye in their possession. Two men from Camperville were ordered to appear in court and fined $4,200. Those 20 fish were donated.

Then four Steinbach men were ticketedfor dip-netting walleye on April 29. They were given fine and restitution charges of $2066 and $1,092, respectively and 26 walleye were donated to a personal care home.

The next day, a man from Portage la Prairie was caught by officers also dip-netting walleye. Officers watched the man place them into a bucket that was “nearly overflowing with fish,” says the province. Sixteen fish were given to a personal care home and charges totalled $2,724.

Also that day, Dauphin conservation officers watched a man poach walleye in a low-lying area of the Valley River. Seven fish were donated and the man from Dauphin was issued a notice to appear in court and a $1,470 fine.

Anyone with information on illegal activity should call a local Natural Resources and Northern Development office or the TIP line at 1-800-782-0076.

-Staff