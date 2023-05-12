Siloam Mission Hopes to Raise $6M for Shelter Upgrades

Siloam Mission says they are in need of at least $6 million to renovate its supportive housing facility, The Madison.

The aging building, they say, is in urgent need of a new HVAC system as well as air conditioning and electrical upgrades. The building also needs accessibility and cosmetic upgrades.

“For most residents at The Madison, this is their forever home,” says Siloam Mission CEO, Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud.

“Others will find their way to recovery and independence and may move on to more independent living. But from meals and shared spaces to on-site staff support, The Madison is more than a home to everyone who lives there. It is a community, a family, and a support network for those who otherwise would have none.”

The non-profit has already managed to raise $4 million through donations from local foundations and programs, but the remaining $2 million is still needed.

— Staff