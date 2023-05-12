Suspicious Men Approach, Watch Children at 3 Winnipeg Schools: Police

Winnipeg police are asking if anyone has information after three incidents involving men and children within a few hours.

Police say at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, a man approached two kids between 9 and 11 years old at Wayota Elementary School grounds and tried to pull them towards him. The pair managed to pull away and the man ran northbound on Wayoata Street towards Kildare.

The kids were not hurt. The man was described as being about 30 years old.

An hour later, a man drove up to an 11-year-old at Arthur Day Middle School in Transcona. The man tried to lure the child into the car by promising video games and candy, then tried to grab the victim.

The child managed to pull away and the car, described as a 4-door grey sedan, sped away. The man was described as being 40 years old.

Then 15 minutes later, staff at Victor H.L.Wyatt School reported to police that a suspicious man had been watching children during lunch hour at their school grounds. When staff approached the man, he ran away.

Police say they are investigating the possibility it was the same man in all three incidents, but could not say for sure.

“Members of the School Engagement Section have liaised with School Division officials who are providing parental notifications regarding student awareness and safety planning,” say police.

Anyone with information, home surveillance, or video in this area yesterday should call police at 204-986-3296.

-Staff