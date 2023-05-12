Teen Beaten by Group With Baseball Bat Outside of Home

Winnipeg police say a teen is expected to recover despite being beaten with a baseball bat by another group of teens.

Police said three teens, two males and one female, went to a house near McLeod Avenue and Louelda Street on early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m.

When the teen answered the door, he was beaten with the bat and robbed of his personal property. The trio then ran away.

“The victim sustained severe bodily injuries from the assault but is expected to recover fully,” say police. “All suspects left before the police arrived.”

On Thursday, Winnipeg police caught up with the trio and all were arrested.

A male, 14 and a female, 15, are facing assault charges and were released on an undertaking.

The second male, 16, is facing aggravated assault and robbery charges and is behind held in custody.

