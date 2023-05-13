Sections of Carlton, Archibald Streets to Close

WINNIPEG — Sections of two Winnipeg streets will close over the coming days for road construction.

Southbound Carlton Street

Southbound Carlton Street, between St. Mary Avenue and York Avenue, including the east sidewalk, will be closed on Sunday, May 14 at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for building construction.

Southbound Archibald Street

Southbound Archibald Street, between Kavanagh Street and Plinguet Street, including the west sidewalk, will be closed on Monday, May 15 at 7 a.m. until Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m. for road construction.

The project includes resurfacing the existing pavement, constructing a new sidewalk, and renewing the watermain.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.