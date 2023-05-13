Man Arrested After Theft of Pizza Delivery Vehicle

Winnipeg police have arrested a man after he allegedly stole a pizza delivery vehicle on May 4.

A delivery driver was working in the 400 block of Harbison Avenue West at around 9:10 p.m. when his 2006 Lincoln Zyphyr was stolen. The vehicle was running at the time and the driver attempted to stop the theft, but was dragged a short distance, causing him minor injuries.

Officers spotted the suspect driving erratically on May 5 in the area of Henderson Highway and Chief Peguis Trail. The driver sped away and drove through multiple red lights to avoid police.

Air 1 was called in and tracked the vehicle toward Lockport, Manitoba. With the help of RCMP, a spike belt was used near the St. Andrews Airport on McPhillips Road and the vehicle came to a stop.

Police say the suspect attempted to flee on foot and struggled with officers before being taken into custody. He was also found to be in possession of two stolen bank cards.

A 34-year-old Winnipeg man faces several charges, including resisting a peace officer.

He remains in custody.