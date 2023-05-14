Man Randomly Stabbed by Teen During Break-In: Police

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after a man was stabbed in the 100 block of Keewatin Street on Saturday.

Police responded to a multi-room residence at around 4:20 a.m. and located a 63-year-old man suffering from upper-body stab wounds. He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Officers located a suspect nearby and took him into custody. Police also recovered a sharp-edged weapon and a small quantity of methamphetamine on the suspect.

Police learned the suspect entered the victim’s residence through a window before stabbing him in an unprovoked manner. The suspect fled the area before the police arrived.

Both the suspect and victim were previously unknown to each other and police believe the incident was random.

A 17-year-old Winnipeg boy is facing numerous charges. He was released to appear in court at a later date.