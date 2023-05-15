Manitoba Government Providing $4M in Newcomer Funding

Twenty-four newcomer organizations will be the recipients of a total of $4 million in funding, says the Manitoba Government.

Labour and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes made the announcement Monday morning.

The money will support 24 projects through the Newcomer Community Integration Support program.

“This funding supports our government’s vision of a skilled and talented Manitoba, a key component of which is to welcome newcomers and ensure they are able to participate fully in the community and contribute to a growing economy,” says Reyes.

Twelve of the projects will be funded for three years to make sure there are no interruptions to the programs’ deliveries.

The programs include:

Bilal Community and Family Centre (BCFC);

Canadian Muslim Women’s Institute (CMWI);

Economic Development Council for Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities (CDEM);

Family Dynamics;

Fédération des parents de la francophonie manitobaine;

Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba (IRCOM) Inc.;

Immigrant Centre Manitoba Inc.;

Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council Inc. (Welcome Place);

Mosaic Newcomer Family Resource Network;

New Journey Housing;

Newcomers Employment & Education Development Services (N.E.E.D.S.) Inc.;

North West Regional Immigrant Services Inc.;

North West Regional Immigrant Services Inc. (Thompson pilot);

Portage Learning and Literacy Centre Inc.;

Regional Connections Immigrant Services;

Société de la francophonie manitobaine;

Steinbach Chamber of Commerce (Eastman Immigrant Services);

Supporting Employment and Economic Development (SEED) Winnipeg Inc.;

Ukrainian Canadian Congress – Manitoba Provincial Council, Inc.;

Waverley EAL Consulting Inc.;

West Central Women’s Resource Centre;

Westman Immigrant Services;

Winnipeg Chinese Senior Association; and

Young Men’s and Women’s Christian Association of Winnipeg (YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg).

