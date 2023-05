WINNIPEG — A grass fire Sunday afternoon in the St. Boniface Industrial Park was caused by arcing electrical lines.

Firefighters responded to the fire near Terracon Place at around 12:30 p.m. and quickly stopped flames from spreading. It was declared under control about an hour later. No injuries were reported.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says Manitoba Hydro was also on scene to repair damaged equipment. A nearby rail line was briefly closed to ensure the safety of those in the area.