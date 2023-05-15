Winnipeg Groups Launch Back Downtown Spirit Week

Three downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zones are launching a fun spirit week in the hopes of bringing people downtown.

The Back Downtown Spirit Week will run from May 15-19 and feature everything from games, activities, free workouts and even dogs.

“Downtown Spirit Week is a weeklong celebration of the community of downtown workplaces,” says Kate Fenske, CEO of Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“We hope Spirit Week brings colleagues together and reminds them of the benefits of working in a vibrant central neighbourhood.”

Different activities include:

Monday Funday – big fun n’ games (giant games and activities open to the public)

Tuesday Treats – coffee’s on us (free coffee at participating locations)

Work It Wednesday – get moving (free workout classes at participating gyms)

Thank You Thursday – cuddles for everyone (courtesy of the Winnipeg Humane Society)

Freestyle Friday – happy hour with a little extra spirit (extended happy hour at participating locations)

The week is being run in partnership with the Downtown BIZ, the Exchange District BIZ, the West End BIZ, the Mayor’s office and the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

More information on different activities and how to get involved can be found at backdowntown.ca/spirit-week.

-Staff