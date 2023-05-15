Good Samaritans Help Winnipeg Cops Catch Man Brandishing Fake Gun

Winnipeg police say a couple of Good Samaritans helped them track down a man who was waving around what turned out to be a fake gun and uttering threats.

Police were called several times about a man who was brandishing a firearm near Grant Avenue and Nathaniel Street on Friday just after lunch.

A 16-year-old told police that a man had been in a nearby restaurant parking lot and threatened them with the fake gun before walking away.

The man was tracked down thanks to the help of a few Good Samaritans, say Winnipeg police, and they arrested him after a bit of a scuffle.

Police say they found the fake firearm on the man along with three fake $100 Canadian bills.

Because the man was nearby Grant Park High School, the school was placed in a hold-and-secure until the man was caught.

Tyrone Tijani-Mazur, 32, faces charges relating to mischief, weapons, uttering threats and possessing counterfeit money.

He is in custody.

— Staff