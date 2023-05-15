Winnipeg Police Seize $350K in Drugs, Cash During Raid

Winnipeg police say they have taken more than $235,000 worth of cocaine off the streets after a raid on May 12.

Police raided the home on Hawthorne Avenue in Winnipeg’s North Kildonan neighbourhood as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, they say.

Inside the home they found cocaine, $120,000 in cash, weapons and more.

Police seized:

5 kilograms of packaged cocaine (estimated street value of $200,000)

about 350 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $35,000)

about $120,000 in Canadian money

a billiard ball weapon

packaging materials (including a vacuum sealer and a press)

money counter

Riely Jordan MacDonald, 26, faces drug and weapons charges, along with charges of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

He is in custody.

-Staff