Dauphin Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash

RCMP say a man from Dauphin is dead after he slid on loose gravel on his motorcycle.

Russell RCMP were called to the scene Monday at about 4:15 p.m. on Hwy. 482, about 10 km west of Hwy. 83 near the Shellmouth Dam.

Police say four motorcyclists were travelling together on Hwy. 482 when one of the drivers hit loose gravel, and was thrown from his motorcycle when he hit the guard rail.

The man, 49, was taken to hospital but later died. RCMP say alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision, but the investigation continues.

