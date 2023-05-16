Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Joey Matulovich

The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Joey Matulovich on Monday.

The 25-year-old Walnut Creek, California native spent four-plus seasons in the Milwaukee Brewers’ system, including much of the past two seasons with the Class-A Advanced Midwest League’s Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

In five games with the Appleton-based club this season, Matulovich worked 5 1/3 innings and posted an 8.44 earned-run-average.

Matulovich has compiled a 12-10 win-loss record with two saves and an ERA of 4.66 in 95 professional appearances.

Winnipeg also placed left-handed pitcher Robert Klinchock on the injured list retroactive to May 14.

Winnipeg’s 30th home opener is set for Friday, May 19 at Shaw Park against the Lake Country DockHounds featuring a magnet schedule giveaway and post-game fireworks.