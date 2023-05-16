Man Threatens Portage la Prairie Woman with Makeshift Gun

RCMP say they seized a homemade gun after a man tackled a woman to the ground and robbed her.

Portage la Prairie RCMP say two women were walking on 6th St. NE at about 11:45 p.m. Friday when a man ran towards them, tackling one of the women, 30, to the ground.

The man then assaulted her and grabbed her phone. She managed to get away, but he chased and tackled her again, this time threatening her with a makeshift weapon.

The two women were able to get away, and the victim suffered minor injuries.

Police found the man hiding in a home on Yellowquill Trail. After investigating, RCMP realized the man, 20, had also stolen an SUV and rammed it into another vehicle earlier that evening.

Kaden West, 20, was arrested and charged with several firearm offences, assault with a weapon charges, forcible confinement and resisting a police officer, among others.

West remains in custody.

