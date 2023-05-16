Trio Nabbed After Construction Theft; One Remains at Large

Winnipeg police are looking for a fourth suspect after a construction site was robbed on Saturday.

Police say that four people were stealing construction tools from a locked trailer on Ferry Road at about 9:45 a.m. when they were interrupted by the owner.

The four ran to a vehicle and sped off, but not before they nearly hit the victim.

A few hours later, patrol officers spotted the vehicle being driven on Westgrove Way and stopped the car. Three men inside the vehicle were arrested.

Some of the stolen property was found in the car and at a home linked to one of the suspects, worth about $30,000.

Winnipeg police say the suspects are all known to each other.

Tyler Royden Paul Vieira, 25, Jesse Robin Smith, 31, and Jesse Elijah James Young, 35, all face robbery, theft, and cocaine possession charges, and Vieira also faces charges of driving while prohibited to do so.

All three suspects were detained but a fourth remains on the lam.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information should call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

-Staff