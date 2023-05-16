Winnipeg Man Wins $1M with Set For Life Ticket

A Winnipeg man is the city’s newest millionaire after winning big with a Set For Life Ticket.

Gregory James bought the $5 ticket at the Red River Co-Op on Centre Street in Bridgwater. When he came home to scratch the ticket, he was startled and hustled back to the store half an hour later.

“When I saw that I had scratched three Set for Life icons, I thought, ‘Sweet!’” says James.

Winners can choose to take the lump sum payment, or they can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years.

James says he hasn’t made any plans for his winnings.

