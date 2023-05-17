Found Partial Remains Were Those of Missing Woman June Johnson: WPS

Police say they have identified the remains of a body near the Red River as that of a missing Winnipeg woman, and are investigating the case as a homicide.

The partial body of June Christine Johnson, 40, was found in the South Point Dogulas neighbourhood on the river’s bank on April 23.

After an autopsy and forensic verification, the death was ruled to be a homicide.

“Over the course of this investigation, the Homicide Unit received many tips regarding the potential identity of the deceased,” said police in a release.

“The Homicide Unit thanks the public for providing this information and continues to seek public assistance regarding the Homicide of June Johnson.”

At a press conference Wednesday, police confirmed Johnson is not believed to be a victim of accused serial killer Jeremy Skibicki, who was arrested late last year.

Police also said she is not Buffalo Woman, one of Skibicki’s alleged victims, who has yet to be identified.

Since the discovery of her remains, investigators say they have been establishing a timeline of her whereabouts before she died and are trying to identify the person or people responsible for her death.

Video surveillance shows that the was last seen in February in downtown Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS (8477).

-Staff