Two Charged with Homicide in Death of Kevin Wescoupe

Two men have been arrested after a Winnipeg man was stabbed to death earlier this month.

Police say Kevin James Wescoupe, 41, and another man were confronted by two men on May 2 on Austin Street North. Both men were stabbed, and the suspects ran away before police arrived.

Winnipeg police provided emergency care to both men before paramedics arrived and both were taken to hospital.

Wescoupe later died in hospital.

The two suspects and the two victims didn’t know each other, say police.

Sunday, one suspect was arrested on St. Anne’s Road, and the other at a home on Machray Avenue.

Taylor Brandon Lee Flett, 24, is charged with second degree murder and attempted murder.

Kevin Cook McKay, 23, faces manslaughter and aggravated assault charges.

Both are in custody.

