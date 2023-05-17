CONTEST: Win Passes to the Manito Ahbee Festival

The Manito Ahbee Festival is a premier event that celebrates the best of Indigenous culture, art, music, and sport May 19-22, 2023 at Red River Exhibition Park.

This year’s lineup includes the signature powwow, the Red Road Runway fashion show, Ignite Our Spirit performance stage, Jig n Jam, and the exciting Indian Horse Relay racing at Assiniboia Downs.

We are excited to give away this amazing package of 4 x 3-day passes for the Festival and 4 passes* for Indian Horse Relay to one lucky winner.

Simply fill out the entry form below for your chance to win. Random draw and winner to be announced on May 18.

Follow @ChrisDca on Twitter and like us on Facebook for more chances to win!

Tickets are also on sale at TobaTickets. Any questions, please email Katherine@manitoahbee.com.

See you at the Festival!

#MAF2023 #IgniteYourSpirit #GiveawayContest

*no cash value, winner must pick up tickets at MAF office – 472 Madison Street, Winnipeg on or before May 18.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 9 a.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.