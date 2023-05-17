Province to Offer 6 Forfeited Homes to Non-Profits, Indigenous Groups for Affordable Housing

The Manitoba government says they will donate six homes to local non-profits or Indigenous groups to turn them into affordable housing.

The six homes, forfeited to the province as proceeds of crime, are in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas neighbourhood.

“These properties were used to support illicit drug activity and crime in the area, but will soon benefit the neighbourhood by being donated and converted into needed housing for families while contributing to community renewal,” says Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

Manitoba has initiated a request for proposals by groups to turn the houses into affordable housing units.

Until groups are found, Manitoba Housing is managing the properties until the transfer is complete. If the homes need demolishing, Manitoba Housing will work with the groups on demolition costs.

Only non-profit or Indigenous organizations will be eligible to submit proposals.

-Staff