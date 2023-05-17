CBSA Intercepts Package With Stun Guns Intended For Winnipeg Man

The Canada Border Services Agency and the Winnipeg Police Service say they worked together recently to intercept weapons heading into Canada, and arrested a man as a result.

In January, CBSA officers seized a package in Vancouver that had three stun guns inside.

The mailing address showed it was intended for a man living in Winnipeg, so that information was shared with the WPS, says the CBSA.

On May 4, WPS officers went to the man’s home and placed him under arrest without any incidents.

A man, 38, is facing a charge of unauthorized importing of weapons. He was released with conditions, say police.

“We’re taking action to keep our communities safe – seizing illegal weapons and ensuring those who break the law are held accountable,” says Lisa Laurencell-Peace, regional director general for the CBSA prairie region.

“I (thank) the Winnipeg Police Service for their collaboration and their continued vigilance at our borders and in our communities.”

— Staff