Oliveira Named Variety Manitoba’s Hometown Champion

Variety, the Children’s Charity of Manitoba, is partnering with Winnipeg Blue Bomber Brady Oliveira as the organization’s inaugural Hometown Champion.

During his role as the Champion, Oliveira will act as a brand ambassador and role model for Variety children to help motivate and inspire them to reach their potential.

“I’m excited to participate in Variety’s Hometown Champion program in support of kids living with special needs,” Oliveira said. “I hope my involvement can inspire all children in Manitoba and that I can encourage them to reach their potential.”

In addition to the accolades he has received during his high school and college careers, Oliveira has faced his share of adversity along the way; eventually becoming the starting running back for his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Oliveira settled into his role starting all 18 regular-season games in 2022 — plus the Western Final and the 109th Grey Cup — while posting his first 1,000-yard season.