Brandon Police, Bear Clan to Share in $350K from Criminal Forfeiture Fund

The province is providing nearly $350,000 to the Brandon Police Service and Brandon Bear Clan for crime prevention and safety initiatives.

The funding, announced on Thursday in Brandon, comes from the proceeds of the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund.

“The funding allows our police service to purchase equipment and train our employees, outside of our regularly budgeted items, ensuring the BPS can continue to offer exceptional policing services to our citizens and those visiting Brandon,” said Chief Wayne Balcaen, Brandon Police Service.

ADVERTISEMENT



BPS will use $64,000 to purchase new forensic evidence-gathering equipment to better locate and capture trace evidence at crime scenes, as well as $22,000 for remote-piloted aircraft technology.

Criminal property forfeiture funds of $80,000 will be used by the Brandon Bear Clan to purchase a minibus to provide services over a larger area of Brandon, distribute supplies, and serve as a safe space for vulnerable residents to warm up in winter.

The remaining $184,000 is being invested in other BPS programs, priorities, and equipment.