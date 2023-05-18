Tom McGouran Joining Peggy@99.1 as Morning Host

Veteran Winnipeg broadcaster Tom McGouran has a new radio home on Peggy@99.1.

McGouran will join the Corus Entertainment station as the new morning show host this summer.

“The station was looking for someone with a great attitude, loads of experience, heavy community involvement, a distinct presence on and off the air, and Tom easily checks all the boxes,” said program manager David Drake. “You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who loves the industry more.”

Local listeners will most recently remember McGouran from 94.3 The Drive before the station flipped formats in October 2021 to 94.3 Now! Radio.

“I’ve been privileged and lucky to have a long and successful career and I’m super excited to continue that by hosting mornings on Peggy,” McGouran said in a statement. “There is going to be great music and lots of laughs!”

A Corus Entertainment spokesperson tells ChrisD.ca current Peggy morning host Samantha Stevens has resigned from the station to take on another position outside of the market. Her last day on the air in Winnipeg is June 29.

McGouran will begin his new show on July 4 in the 6-10 a.m. timeslot.