Two Men Charged in Break-Ins, Thefts at Winnipeg Businesses

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two men in connection with several business break-ins and thefts.

Between February and May 2023, police say multiple businesses and community centres were broken into. In total, approximately $25,000 in tools and equipment were stolen, along with an ATV and trailer valued at $7,000.

The crimes occurred in the 400 block of Chalmers Avenue, 100 block of Watt Street and 100 block of Archibald Street.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Thames Avenue as part of their investigation. Police were able to recover numerous articles of stolen property, as well as $1,200 in cash.

Joseph Desmond Hoebee, 29, and Nicolas Ronald Hoebee, 29, both of Winnipeg, have been charged with several offences. They remain in custody.