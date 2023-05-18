Seattle Thunderbirds Top Winnipeg Ice 4-2 to Take Commanding 3-1 Lead in WHL Finals

May 18, 2023 9:22 AM | The Canadian Press

Dylan Guenther scored his playoff-leading 16th goal as the Seattle Thunderbirds took a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Ice and a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Western Hockey League championship on Wednesday.

Kevin Korchinski, Gracyn Sawchyn, with a goal and an assist, and Nico Myatovic, with an empty-net goal, provided the rest of the offence for Seattle.

Thomas Milic made 31 saves in the victory.

The Thunderbirds are in search of their second title in franchise history and redemption after last season’s championship series loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Carson Latimer and Evan Friesen scored for Winnipeg to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period. Dylan Hauser stopped 33-of-36 shots.

Game 5 is set to go Friday at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash.