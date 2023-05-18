What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg Over May Long Weekend

Here’s a rundown of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg on Victoria Day, Monday, May 22.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liquor Marts

Most Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 22, with the exception of True North Square, which will be closed. Extended hours are in effect this weekend at many locations. For specific hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, May 22.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only) — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only) — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, May 22, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; however, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Monday, May 22.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, May 22.

Indoor Pools

On Monday, May 22, Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; and Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. All other pools are closed.

Fitness & Leisure Centres

On Monday, May 22, Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. All other Fitness Centres are closed.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, May 22.