Selkirk Health Centre to See Two New CT Scanners

Two new CT scanners will double the capacity for patient scans at Selkirk Regional Health Centre.

The Manitoba government on Friday announced more than $15 million to reduce patient wait times by adding the new equipment.

One CT scanner will be entirely new to the facility, while the other will replace aging equipment. The funding will allow for double the CT scans to be performed in Selkirk to 34,000 scans from the current 17,000 scans annually.

“This new technology will enhance diagnosis and treatment planning, and will improve patient care and outcomes,” said Mohammed Bhabha, executive director, diagnostic imaging operations, Shared Health.

“The new CT scanners will provide staff with the modernized equipment and improved work environment they need to work more efficiently and make the best treatment decisions possible.”