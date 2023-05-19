Work to Begin on Manitoba-Ontario Highway 1 Twinning Project

Work will soon begin to twin the Trans-Canada Highway from Falcon Lake to Manitoba-Ontario border.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson provided an update on the 16-kilometre project on Friday during a news conference east of Winnipeg.

“It is important for Manitobans to have safe and reliable highways to get around this great province of ours and also to get to neighbouring provinces,” said Stefanson.

“That is why we have prioritized this work as it not only serves as a key trade route, but is one of the busiest stretches of highways especially during the summer months for cottagers and travellers.”

The province says tree clearing and other activities began last month and are expected to be completed by fall 2024.

A 700-metre stretch of the highway nearest the border has been prioritized to align with Ontario’s new four-lane highway.

The Manitoba government has also commissioned a two-year conceptual design study for the project and selected Tetra Tech Canada Inc. to complete the study.

“The Trans-Canada Highway is a vital trade and transportation corridor for the entire country, and I am pleased to see the Manitoba government is taking this important step forward to make the highway even safer and more accessible for travellers,” said Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.