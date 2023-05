Winnipeg Opening Spray Pads for the Season

May 19, 2023 10:42 AM | News

Just in time for a balmy long weekend, the City of Winnipeg will open public spray pads on Saturday.

Spray pads will operate daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until September 4.

Heated outdoor pools will open on Friday, June 16, while unheated pools are anticipated to open on Friday, June 30.

All outdoor pools will operate seven days a week, weather permitting.

The city’s wading pools are expected to open on a staggered basis beginning Saturday, July 1.