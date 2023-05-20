Manitoba Employer Fined $45K After Worker Injured

A Manitoba employer has been prosecuted for a workplace incident that injured a worker nearly three years ago.

The province says a worker employed by MacDougall Steel Erectors Inc. was hurt on July 25, 2020 while working at a processing plate in the RM of Rosser. According to Manitoba Labour and Immigration, the worker was attempting to erect a steel column as part of the framing for a canola press. The workers’ use of a pallet jack and the assistance of a telehandler failed to secure a column they were attempting to raise, resulting in serious injuries to their foot.

Charges were laid under the Workplace Safety and Health Act. MacDougall Steel Erectors Inc. pleaded guilty on May 8, 2023 to failing to ensure that all workers, and particularly supervisors, were acquainted with safety hazards that workers could encounter in the course of their service.

A fine of $45,000 was issued by the court.