Winnipeg Police Raid Magic Mushroom Dispensary

Winnipeg police have shut down a local store that was allegedly selling illegal psilocybin (magic) mushrooms.

Police executed a search warrant Friday at Magic Mush in the 100 block of Osborne Street.

Psilocybin is an active ingredient classified as a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA).

Two people were arrested as part of the raid, but their names or the charges they are facing haven’t been released. Police say the investigation is ongoing and further details, including on the items seized, will be provided at a later date.

Ontario-based Magic Mush opened its first Manitoba store on May 13. It operates similar stores in Toronto and Ottawa.

During its short time in business, hundreds of customers could be seen entering the business to make purchases of the product. The dispensary was set up similarly to how cannabis is marketed and purchased.