West Winnipeg Apartment Block Destroyed by Fire

A Winnipeg apartment building was destroyed by fire Friday evening, displacing up to 180 residents.

Firefighters responded to Quail Ridge Apartment Homes in the 200 block of Quail Ridge Road at around 7:17 p.m.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews arrived to find the structured fully involved, with heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. The blaze was deemed under control just after 9 p.m.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate and were assisted by the city’s emergency social services team and the Canadian Red Cross in finding temporary shelter.

One firefighter was injured and assessed by on-scene paramedics before being transported to hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The city’s Animal Services Agency also responded to help with the care of several pets that were rescued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The building sustained significant smoke, fire, and water damage. Damage estimates weren’t immediately available.