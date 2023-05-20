City Conducting Controlled Burns in Natural Areas

The City of Winnipeg is in the midst of conducting controlled burns in natural areas.

City crews began the burns in various areas on Friday and will continue until June 16, weather permitting.

The city says fire guards will be in place and burns will occur in suitable wind conditions.

Fire plays an important role in the preservation and restoration of prairies. Lack of fire allows weeds to invade endangered plant communities.

The city has been conducting controlled burns in tall grass prairies since 1986.