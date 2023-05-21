Construction at Deacon’s Corner to Begin This Week

Construction will begin Tuesday at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway at Provincial Road 207 (Deacon’s Corner).

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure says crews will begin working on the reconstruction of the intersection on the morning of May 23.

A temporary traffic signal shutdown will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“During the shutdown, the intersection will be controlled by flagpeople. Once the temporary shutdown is complete, temporary traffic control signage will continue to be in place for all directions in the intersection until the fall,” the province said in a release.

Residents and businesses in Lorette are advised to consider using PR 405 as an alternate route to avoid delays at Deacon’s Corner.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of October 2023.