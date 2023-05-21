Interim CEO Appointed to Manitoba Public Insurance

WINNIPEG — The province has appointed an interim president and CEO to Manitoba Public Insurance to take over for Eric Herbelin.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen, minister responsible for MPI, announced Sunday afternoon that Marnie Kacher will step into the interim role.

“MPI is an important Crown corporation and I want to thank Marnie Kacher for taking on this new leadership role as it transitions from the former president and CEO,” said Goertzen.

“With more than a decade of experience as a senior leader at MPI, most recently serving as vice-president of operations and chief operating officer, she is well suited to provide leadership to the corporation at this important time.”

Kacher’s interim appointment by the MPI board of directors takes effect immediately.

The new leadership at the Crown corporation comes after the recent controversy surrounding Herbelin. The Winnipeg Free Press reported earlier this month Herbelin racked up more than $88,000 in travel expenses for the year ending March 2023. Herbelin is also said to have received two substantial pay raises since being appointed to the position in January 2021, while also appearing absent from the workplace without explanation on multiple occasions.

MPI is in the middle of modernizing its customer services through Project Nova, which is now more than $200M over budget.

Goertzen ordered an organizational review of MPI earlier this spring.