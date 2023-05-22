Sections of Archibald Street, York Avenue to Close

WINNIPEG — Two temporary road closures will impact Winnipeg motorists in the coming days.

Archibald Street

Southbound Archibald Street, between Kavanagh Street and Plinguet Street, including the west sidewalk, will be closed on Tuesday, May 23 at 7 a.m. until Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m. for road construction.

The project includes resurfacing the existing pavement, constructing a new sidewalk, and renewing the watermain.

York Avenue

Eastbound York Avenue, between Edmonton Street and Carlton Street, will be closed on Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. for a special event.

Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time and use alternate routes to their destinations while the closures are in effect.