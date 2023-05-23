Brandon Man Ejected in Fatal Rollover Crash

A 19-year-old Brandon man was killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 3.

Manitoba RCMP say the collision happened on Sunday night just east of Road 162 West. When officers arrived, they saw a car flipped over inside the fence line of the property adjacent to the highway.

Police say the driver was heading eastbound on Highway 3 at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the vehicle rolled several times, going through a fence and landing on its roof.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.