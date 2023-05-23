Man Stabbed on Winnipeg Bus During Altercation: Police

Winnipeg police say a man was stabbed aboard a city bus last Friday during an altercation with two to three other people.

The incident happened on the afternoon of May 19 in the area of Sargent Avenue and Balmoral Street.

The bus immediately pulled over and the driver contacted police. All of the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition, and later upgraded to stable condition. Officers first provided emergency medical care to the man.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).