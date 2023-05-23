U of M Tapped to Host Men’s Basketball Championship

The University of Manitoba will play host to the top men’s basketball teams in Canada West early next year.

The conference championships, set for February 21-25, 2024, will see the U of M welcome the men’s squads to campus. The women will play at the University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford on the same dates.

Last season, a sellout crowd of 3,300 fans witnessed the Manitoba Bisons take on rival University of Winnipeg in the Canada West men’s basketball semi-finals.

“We are thrilled to welcome men’s basketball teams from across Canada West to our facility for this exciting new conference championship format,” said Gene Muller, Bisons’ director of athletics and recreation.

“The sport of basketball is thriving in our city and this includes the results of our men’s program one year ago, achieving a program record for regular season wins. With this momentum, and the work of our staff and partners, we believe that Investors Group Athletic Centre will be the place to be for a thrilling week of action.”

Muller says the championship is one of three major U SPORTS events coming through the University of Manitoba over the coming seasons. Track and field nationals are scheduled to be in Winnipeg this March and women’s volleyball nationals in 2025.

The Bison men’s basketball program is coming off a Canada West season that saw them achieve an 18-2 regular season record.

The conference men’s and women’s basketball seasons tip off in October.